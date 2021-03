ALTA LOMA, Calif. (CBS) – Those with the Orbital Assembly Corporation are on a mission to take vacations to a much higher level — literally.

They say in the coming years, you could go on a vacation to outer space in what will be the world’s first space hotel.

The Voyager Station is expected to have restaurants, a movie theater, spa, and rooms for 400 people.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2025, with the space hotel becoming fully operational by 2027.