Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized, will undergo procedure to relieve pressure on the brain

ATLANTA, GA. (WRBL)–Former President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

The former president was admitted to the hospital Monday evening due to pressure on the brain. He will undergo a procedure Tuesday morning to relieve the pressure, which is being cause by bleeding due to recent falls, according to a tweet from the Carter Center.

The Carter Center says Former President Carter is resting comfortably and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, is with him.

Carter was released from the hospital on Oct. 24 after suffering a fall at his home in which he fractured his pelvis.

It was the third time Carter fell in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again Oct. 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home.