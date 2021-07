RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS) – A Texas woman with a wide collection of video game systems now owns two Guinness world records for her efforts.

Linda Guillory has 1,599 LCD gaming systems and more than 2,400 playable gaming systems.

She said that she began her collection at 8 years old with her brother back in 2003.

The collection grew so large that Guillory stacked games in nearly every cabinet of her home.