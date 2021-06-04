Genesee County man wins $1 million in lottery, so excited drove off with gas pump in car

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Genessee County man drove away from a Speedway gas station with the pump still in his car at 3340 Owen Road in Fenton recently, but he’ll be able to cover the cost.

The 59-year-old man won $1 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Winning Millions instant game and was so excited, he drove off without remembering he was pumping gas.

“I was so excited, I forgot I was filling up with gas and drove away with the gas pump still in my car,” said the player who chose to remain anonymous.

“Winning Millions has been my favorite Lottery game since it came out,” said the player. “I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping. When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’

The 59-year-old winner opted to take the $634,517 one-time lump sum payment. He said he plans to buy a home, a new car and take a vacation.

“I have been playing since the Lottery began and finally won big,” the player said. “Winning a $1 million prize is life-changing.”