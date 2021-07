JERSEY SHORE, N.J. (CBS) – A video filmed aboard an amusement park ride on the Jersey Shore went viral after it captured the moment a 13-year-old girl collided with a seagull.

Kiley Holman was riding the Springshot ride when the bird flew right into her. Initially, the seagull was stuck until Holman tossed it back into the air.

Her parents who were on the ground beneath her had no idea what happened.

Fortunately, both Holman and the bird were uninjured.