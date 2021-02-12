Gorilla Glue saga ends for woman after successful surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Ca. (CBS) – New video shows Tessica Brown just moments after she finally got Gorilla Glue out of her hair.

If you don’t know — Brown went viral and first made headlines during the beginning of the week.

She used Gorilla Glue spray in her hair instead of using regular hairspray and as you likely guessed — it didn’t work.

Luckily for her medical professionals reached out to offer help and according to TMZ — Brown had a four-hour surgery in Beverly Hills to remove all the glue from her hair