LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Most of us have a picture from back in the day that we would like for no one to ever see!

In honor of school starting back up, Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared a photo on Facebook of her high school days.

Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she’d give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.

“Take it from me: work hard, be kind to others, and… go easy on the hairspray, ” Whitmer said.