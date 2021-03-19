Government sends out warning after legal name change frenzy to get free sushi takes place

BANGKOK, Thailand (CBS) – The Taiwanese government is now urging residents not to change their legal names to “Salmon” to take advantage of a restaurant’s free sushi promotion.

Officials say around 100 people have so far registered to change their names to Salmon under the country’s name act.

The restaurant requires customers taking advantage of the promotion to provide an official ID –which caused the recent spike in name changes.

Residents are being warned not to change their names — because after a third name change, no more are allowed.