Have some energy to burn? Virtual race set for Saturday

Even as Michiganders are dealing with the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” directive from Governor Whitmer, people are still able to head outside while observing social distancing.

That’s the thinking behind a virtual race this Saturday that is encouraging people to “go the distance while keeping their distance.”

It’s a virtual race hosted by Playmakers and participants can register for a free 5K, 1/4 marathon or 1/2 marathon run/walk/roll.

The starting line for the “Keep Your Space Virtual Race” is anywhere you want it to be.

You can run, walk or roll anywhere you choose – just keep your social distance!

Even though the registration is free, you can make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan to help those folks through these difficult time.