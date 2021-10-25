Hidden treasure found in WW1 bomb in Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You never know what you might find when you’re cleaning out a family members home.

That’s what one family in Lansing found out first hand this past weekend.

In the process of cleaning out a family member’s home, they found what they believed was a live ammunition round and they called the Lansing Police Department.

The Michigan Sate Police Bomb Squad team then came in and conducted an X-ray, and figured out the the round was not live.

After taking a further look, the bomb squad figured out that this was a WW1 round that had a hidden treasure of coins and bills ranging from the 1800’s-1900’s.

The bomb squad took the non-live round and the treasure was left for the family.

Certainly a pleasant surprise for this family.

