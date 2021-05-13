Holt teacher wins Michigan’s Teacher of the Year

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools kindergarten teacher Leah Porter has been named

the 2021-22 Michigan Teacher of the Year (MTOY).

Porter is in her 16th year of teaching and is currently a kindergarten teacher at Wilcox Elementary in Holt.

The State Superintendent Michael Rice, the State Board of Education, and the Michigan

Department of Education (MDE) told Porter about her win today.

“Ms. Porter is a life-changing educator who has been serving her community for 16 years and counting,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are thrilled to honor Ms. Porter as Michigan’s 2021 Teacher of the Year and grateful to educators who consistently go above and beyond for their kids every year. Thank you, Ms. Porter, for creating a space for students to, in your own words, have the freedom to be themselves and be celebrated for all that they are.”

Since 1952, one of Michigan’s outstanding teachers has been named MichiganTeacher of the Year and been offered opportunities to serve as an advocate for the teaching profession at the state level.

“Congratulations to Ms. Porter, who represents all the great teachers we have in Michigan,” Dr. Rice said. “The Michigan Teacher of the Year is an important advocate and ally for teachers and students. We appreciate and will benefit from Ms. Porter and her experiences as we work to improve Michigan public education.”

The process started with more than 275 teachers in the fall of 2020.

Porter’s application described her aspirations for her students.

“In my greatest dreams, I see an educational system that allows each child the freedom to be = themselves, to have security and trust in their learning spaces, and to be celebrated for all that they are,” Porter wrote.

Porter is also the state’s candidate for the prestigious 2022 National Teacher of the Year honor.