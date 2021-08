CHESTER, N.J. (CBS) – A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card has now sold for $6.6 million, breaking the record for the most expensive sports card of all time.

Robert Edward Auctions closed the bidding war Monday on the rare card, which only has 60 copies.

It’s considered rare and more valuable due to Wagner asking for his card to be removed prematurely from the 1910 print run.