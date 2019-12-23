How you can own one of Paul McCartney’s $400 sweaters

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- Every year more people are affected by cyber scams during the holiday season and because of this, FBI officials are warning the public to watch out for scams when online or when using smart devices.

Officials stress the importance of having strong cyber security as that is one way protect yourself from cyber-attacks or hacks. New smart devices used in homes make some more vulnerable to hackers. Some of these include the Amazon Echo and The Ring, a video surveillance system for homes. To protect against cyber criminals officials encourage you to change your passwords on personal networks and devices and be cautious when clicking on links.