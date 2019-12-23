How you can own one of Paul McCartney’s $400 sweaters

NEW YORK (WLNS) – Former Beatle, Paul McCartney co-designed two sweaters to promote his 2018 album Egypt Station.
The limited-edition cashmere sweaters are embroidered with titles of two of the album’s tracks: “People Want Peace” and “Do It Now.”
The nearly $400 sweaters were made by the sweater label Lingua Franca.
Only 50 sweaters per design will be released and each one is hand-embroidered by women artisans in New York City.
The individually numbered sweaters come with a Certificate of Authenticity.
