Hudsonville Ice Cream releases seasonal limited edition flavors

Lansing (WLNS)—-The weather is heating up, and the ice cream stores are opening back up, and for Hudsonville Ice Cream, that means seasonal limited edition Flavors. The company has two this year, Blueberry Cobbler, and American Firework.

The company describes the flavors, Blueberry Cobbler, as the perfect summer dessert, with a rich and creamy vanilla ice cream, swirled with Michigan blueberry sauce and sugar-dusted pie crust pieces.

American Fireworks has a burst of flavor in every bite, with a sweet and sour ice cream based mixed with ribbons of sour cherry swirl and a special never-before-used ingredient from Hudsonville, blue popping candy.

Watch 6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer & Chief Meteorologist David Young try them for the first time, and hear from a Hudsonville Ice cream flavor developer in the video above.