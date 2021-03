EXETER, UK. (CBS) – Approximately 2,600 properties in Great Britain had to be evacuated by authorities for the controlled explosion of an undetonated World War II bomb.

Officials say it was found at a construction site near the University of Exeter.

Police later confirmed that the object was a German SC-1000 Sprengbomb, commonly known as a Hermann bomb.

Witnesses said the explosion could be heard from several miles away.