Right now, Tropical Storm Gamma is hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula at near-hurricane force, flooding streets, knocking down trees, and stranding people trying to return from outlying islands.

Fifteen inches of rain was forecasted for the area with more heavy showers in the next few days.

This comes as Hurricane Delta is rapidly intensifying.

The storm spent less than 30 minutes as a “category 3” storm Tuesday before reaching “category 4” strength— as it moves towards the Gulf of Mexico.