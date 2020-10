Ikea is launching a buy-back program, as part of its mission to help the environment.

Here’s how it works: you bring in your built furniture that you are hoping to return. You will then get a voucher depending on its condition.

If, for example, your dresser looks like new, no scratches, you’ll get 50% of the original price.

It will then drop off to 40 and 30 percent.

And the furniture returned must be returned fully assembled.