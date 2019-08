The Michigan State Spartans are just 25 days from kicking off the season against the University of Tulsa.

One of the highlights, or lowlights depending upon your taste, are the alternate uniforms designed for the team for Nike.

Spartans reveal new alternate uniforms for 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/qlnFWYMK7c — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 13, 2019

Back in April MSU rolled out the neon-infused uniforms.

So. What do you think? Too bright or just right?