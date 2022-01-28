Jackson crowns its winners for best snow plow names of 2022

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — After a plethora of submissions, the Jackson community has officially picked its top five most creative names for its snow plows operated by the Department of Public Works.

Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says choosing names was a fun way the community could voice their opinions on the matter through a unique challenge.

Top five winners in order of vote count:

Cooper Scooper (References Cooper Street, a major roadway that stretches the length of the City) Grand Shiver (References the Grand River, which flows through Jackson) Cold Air Jubilee (References Hot Air Jubilee, an annual hot air balloon festival in Jackson) Cas-Blades (References the Cascades waterfall and park) Jackson Frost (As in Jack Frost)

The names were picked from an online survey where Jackson residents contemplated 10 names.

Cooper Scooper brought home the gold, ringing in 43.7% of the vote.

Throughout January, the City called on the community for their name ideas.

City Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says City staff narrowed down their top 10 favorite submissions for the community to vote on.

The five winning names will now be applied to snow plow and salt trucks operated by the Department of Public Works.

Names that didn’t make it include Snowney Dog, The Plowarlor, Bright Squalls, Under the Snowks and Winter Night Tree.

Around 600 voters weighed in on the final round of name consideration.

“We thank residents for participating in this fun naming challenge,” Dimick said. “Our plow trucks do a lot of important work in the winter, so it’s only fitting that we show appreciation by giving them better identities than just numbers.”