Judge rules Megan Thee Stallion’s album can’t be stopped by her label

This Nov. 20, 2019 photo shows Megan Thee Stallion posing for a portrait in New York. The rapper was named one of the breakthrough artists of the year by the Associated Press. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (WLNS) – Just a day before it is being released, a Texas judge has denied a request by Megan Thee Stallion’s label to halt the release of her upcoming album.



The hip-hop star’s album, ‘Suga,’ will be released Friday despite her label 1501 Entertainment’s opposition, according to reports from Billboard Music.



The judge ruled that the label and its CEO Carl Crawford could not prevent the hip-hop star from releasing her debut album.



The move comes after Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was granted a temporary restraining order on Monday against the label and CEO.

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

She said she took the “extraordinary step” of filing for a temporary restraining order because her label was instructing her distribution company “not to release or distribute any of her new music.”



She argued that her new music was scheduled to be released on Friday and if it wasn’t, it would “have a devastating impact, and cause irreparable injury” to her career.



Judge Beau Miller agreed and granted her a temporary restraining order which allows her to release new music.



The judge said the restraining order is in place for the mutual benefit of all parties as well as including orders that all parties refrain from threatening and or retaliatory social media posts.