Juul halts sales of fruit, dessert flavors for e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juul Labs will stop selling fruit and dessert flavors for its electronic cigarettes.

The voluntary step announced Thursday is the company’s latest concession as it tries to weather a political backlash blaming its flavored-nicotine products for hooking a generation of teenagers.

The move is unlikely to satisfy the company’s critics. Trump administration officials said they would remove all flavored pods, including mint and menthol, leaving only tobacco flavored e-cigarettes on the market. Juul said it will continue selling its mint and menthol nicotine pods in the meantime. The company said its new policy is effective immediately.

The flavored pods affected by the announcement are mango, crème, fruit and cucumber.

Those flavors account for about 10% of the company’s sales and were only available on its website. Juul pulled the flavors out of stores last November.