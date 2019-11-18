Krispy Kreme introduces ‘Easy as Pie’ doughnuts for Thanksgiving

Border Patrol put out some tips for hunters who enjoy heading out for international trips.

“When planning your trip, it is important to remember that regulations change frequently around the world, depending on outbreaks of exotic plant and animal diseases,” said Steve Ehrlich, Branch Chief of CBP’s Travel and Tourism Initiative. “It is the traveler’s responsibility to be aware of these regulations in order to ensure their trip goes smoothly.”

A border protection form will help hunters who plan to travel with their licensed firearms.

“This form allows a CBP officer to verify that the traveler has that property in their possession while they’re exiting the United States,” Ehrlich explained.

Rifles and shotguns with a barrel less than 18 inches are the jurisdiction of the Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls.

The form makes sure hunters won't be charged duties when they return to the United States.

“The Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security has jurisdiction over shotguns with a barrel length of 18 inches or more and related components,” explained Ehrlich. “BIS also has jurisdiction over muzzle-loading rifles and handguns, air guns, replica firearms, shotgun shells and components, and most optical sighting devices for firearms.”

Hunters should contact their local Port of Entry after bagging game to make sure it is inspected properly.

“Travelers are responsible for declaring their items and presenting them for inspection upon returning to the United States,” Ehrlich explained. “All agriculture-related products must be declared when entering the United States to include animal hunting trophies, game animal carcasses, and hides."