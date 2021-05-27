Lansing Waverly mom takes canceled prom into her own hands

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Waverly High School mom Melisa Keck couldn’t just sit back and do nothing.

“I saw on social media over the weekend all these kids that are posting that they’re not getting a prom and it was sad,” Keck said

Keck has a daughter who’s a junior at Waverly.

The high school cancelled their prom back in February due to the pandemic. It’s a decision that principal Chris Huff said made sense at the time.

“We knew that having a prom with dancing, and close contact and things like that probably had a high risk to it, so we pivoted from a prom or a traditional prom to a senior class trip,” Huff said.

The senior class went to Cedar Point but as the vaccine has really started to change the whole pandemic-landscape, Keck decided to take prom-matters into her own hands.

“I posted on my Facebook page. Some parents were like okay, let’s do this and here I am,” Keck said. “This is not affiliated with the school at all. This is coming out of my own pocket. Along with some parents that have donated along with some businesses that have donated as well.”

Keck is inviting juniors and seniors to the event on June 25 at Grand Woods Park Pavillion.

As of now, she thinks it will be about 150 kids.

“We are following the protocols for COVID-19, the guidelines and everything still recommended,” Keck said. “We’re doing a DJ, we have a photo booth, tentatively right now we have a photographer that’s going to be there.”

Principal Huff was not upset that they’re doing the prom still and actually said it shows how strong the community is.

“I always say Waverly doesn’t have a town, but it definitely has community.,” Keck said. “We have great support from our parents. So this is just a testament to that support. Our parents always put their hands and arms around not only their own students but the entire Waverly student community as a whole.”