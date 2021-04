TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CBS) – A fireball lit up the night sky over Florida and the Bahamas — leaving thousands to wonder what was going on.

It was later discovered to be a large meteor that measured approximately 16 feet in diameter.

The National Weather Service of Tampa Bay confirmed the object.

Some observers believed that the meteor might have been a piece of asteroid 2021 GW4, which passed more than 12,000 miles over Earth’s surface not too long ago.