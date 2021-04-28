Large transparent pool connecting downtown buildings ready to open

LONDON, England (CBS) – A development in London, Englan is now preparing to open the world’s largest freestanding acrylic pool structure.

Labeled the sky pool, it has a transparent-bottom pond — suspended 115 feet over the ground.

In addition, it will connect the 10th stories of the Embassy Gardens Skyscrapers in London.

Organizers say the 82-foot long pool will officially be revealed next month.

It will be 10 feet deep, containing 415 tons of water — and will allow swimmers to look down at the ground.