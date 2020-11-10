Let’s Talk About This: 100-year old message found and Ironman triathlon first

Ingersheim, France, (CBS) — Let’s talk about this…

A message lost by a carrier pigeon has now been found some 110 years after it was sent. It was located in a field in mid-September by a couple out hiking in France. The message was sent from one German military officer to another in 1910, when the area was still part of Germany.

The message will now go on display at the Linge Memorial Museum, which tells the story of a battle between French and German forces in 1915.

And…

Special Olympics athlete Chris Nikic became the first person with down syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.

He finished a 2-point-4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26-point-2 marathon run at the Ironman Florida competition in Panama City Beach.

He completed the race in 16 hours 46 minutes and 9 seconds — which is 14 minutes under the 17-hour cutoff time.