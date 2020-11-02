Let’s Talk About This: Asteroid worth $10 Quintillion & 3-pointer walk off by Obama

HOUSTON, Tx. (WLNS) – Right now there is an asteroid flying around in space worth more than the worlds entire economy. Scientists say “16 Psyche” is estimated be worth around $10 quintillion due to its iron and nickel content.

Researchers believe the asteroid is the exposed core of another planet.

NASA plans on taking a closer look at it by sending a unmanned craft to it by the year 2022.

AND

During a campaign stop in Flint over the weekend, former president Barack Obama decided to take to the court and show off some skills.

Obama hit nothing but net from the three point line.

After making the shot he walked away from the court saying quote: “That’s what I do.”