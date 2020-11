NEW YORK, NY. (WLNS) – Let’s Talk about this…

In New York, a blind man completed a 5k run without the help of any human or guide dog.

His name is Thomas Panek and he did so through a new program from Google. All that’s needed to run the program is a smart phone and a pair of headphones. As he ran, the phone gave directions on where to go.

Panek says the program made him feel free and independent from everyone around him.