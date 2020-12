TOKYO, Japan (CBS) – A Japanese entertainment complex dedicated to the classic anime series Mobile Suit Gundam unveiled its star attraction: a 59-foot-high robot statue that can move its arms, legs and head.

Officials say the 20-ton robot will change its poses every half hour once the attraction is open to the public.

Gundam Factory Yokohama had been scheduled to open its doors back in October, but the opening was delayed until December 19 out of safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.