Let’s Talk About This: Rubik’s Cube mosaic & Election Day bald eagle

PESARO, Italy (WLNS) – In honor of the 40th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, an artist decided to create a 6,000 piece mosaic.

According to Red Bull, Giovanni Contardi first learned how to solve the Rubik’s Cube in 2009. After achieving more than 60 national records, nine European records and three world records, he turned his attention to art and is now a full-time Rubik’s Cube artist.

For his latest design using the six-sided puzzle made up of white, red, blue, orange, green and yellow squares, he took inspiration from Greek mythology and recreated the iconic image of Atlas holding a globe on his back, instead the globe was replaced with a solved 3×3 Rubik’s Cube.

and…

In honor of the 2020 election, a bald eagle that was undergoing treatment at a wildlife center in Virginia was finally released back into the wild.

Originally this big bird was rescued back in August when it suffered injuries fighting another eagle.

A doctor performed surgery to speed up the healing process.

The eagle was kept at the wildlife center for a few months where it underwent consistent exercise and conditioning to prepare for its release

The wildlife center thought it would be appropriate to do it on election day.