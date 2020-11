PARSIPPANY, NJ (CBS) — In a study released by Nordpass — when trying to find the worst passwords that people use they found it might be time for some people to change theirs.

The company found the 200 worst passwords right now and ranking #1, with it also being the most widely used one is “1 2 3 4 5 6” with more than two-in-a-half million people using it.

Of the other passwords on the list…. the word “password” made its way to the number four spot and “1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9” came in at number two.