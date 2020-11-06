Let’s Talk About This: Tesla now making tequila for $250 per bottle

SAN CARLOS, Ca. (WLNS) –

Tesla has once again released a new product that isn’t related to cars. Check out the Tesla Tequila.

The bottle is shaped like a lightning bolt and will set you back a whopping $250.

If you want a bottle you might have wait because the tequila was on sale for only a few hours before selling out.

The project has been in the making for years. Musk had previously joked that the product was going to be called “Teslaquila,” and even had the company apply for a trademark on the name at one point.

No word yet on when more Tesla Tequila will be available for purchase.