Let’s Talk About This: Voting before baby delivery & bloody Halloween house

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. (WLNS) – A Florida woman in labor had her husband stop at a polling location on the way to the hospital for the birth of their child so she could cast her vote.

The couple stopped at the Orange County supervisor of elections, so she could vote from her car.

Elections officials said they plan to send the woman a onesie reading “first vote” for the baby, as well as some “future voter” stickers.

and…

An East Dallas home has quickly become the talk of the Halloween season there this year.

Artist Steven Novak used a dummy with a pulverized head, one garbage-bag-wrapped dummy and one unlucky dummy whose noggin was nailed by a safe. He used 20 gallons of blood in total to make the scene a bit more authentic.

His neighbors weren’t amused, so they called the police, but they actually complimented his work.

Novak said he plans to make the scene even bloodier next year.