Let’s Talk About This: Woman finds two-headed snake in her house

North Carolina, (WLNS)——A North Carolina woman said, a surprise appearance by a snake inside her home turned out to be doubly surprising when she noticed the reptile has two heads.

Jeannie Wilson said she was in the sunroom of her home when she spotted a foot-long baby snake slithering around. She turned the snake – which she named double trouble – over to a local science center, which confirmed it was a non-venomous rat snake.

According to the center, snakes with two heads are the result of a mutation believed to occur in one out of every 100-thousand rat snakes.