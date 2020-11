MSZCZONOW, Poland (CBS) – A newly opened business in Poland is now offering training services for scuba divers in its 148-foot-deep pool — which is the deepest swimming pool in the world.

Deepspot, which opened its doors over the weekend, holds more than 280,000 cubic feet of water equaling the same amount as 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The pool also features underwater caves, recreations of Mayan ruins and a shipwreck reproduction.