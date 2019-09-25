Library of Congress planning to celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birthday

The Library of Congress is set to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth on October 2nd.
A special display will feature a rare copy of the Indian Constitution as well as other items exploring Gandhi’s influence on Martin Luther King Jr. and the U.S. civil rights movement.
A signature item on display during this event will be Gandhi’s six-page handwritten draft of his essay “A Common Platform,” which was written around 1933.
The free display is part of India’s ongoing celebration of Gandhi’s legacy of peace and nonviolence.
