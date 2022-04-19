LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Professional networking platform LinkedIn has added a new employment title to its site.

Users now have the option to add titles such as a “stay-at-home mom, dad or parent.”

The employment website says the goal of this new feature is to help parents who are returning to the workforce.

LinkedIn says that if you use one of these job titles, you will no longer be required to add a company or employer in the employment section.

The company also plans on adding new options such as “family care”, “parental leave,” or “sabbatical” as a way to help guardians reintegrate into the workforce.

Officials with the company say they hope this change will be beneficial for executive women who are seeking new career opportunities and staying (or have stayed) at home.

The company also says women oftentimes are discriminated against for being stay-at-home moms.

According to LinkedIn, the new title feature serves as a way to close gaps and eliminate some current biases against stay-at-home parents.