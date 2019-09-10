Livestreaming Now: Rep. Kildee expected to speak on PFAS dangers at House hearing

WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus and co-chair of the Congressional PFAS Task Force, is expected to speak at a hearing on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at 2 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on the Environment hearing will focus on the human impact of PFAS chemicals and holding corporations accountable who manufactured these harmful chemicals.

Congressman Kildee is the co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, which works to more urgently address the public health threat of PFAS to better protect communities from the harmful effects of these dangerous chemicals.

Kildee has introduced legislation to speed up clean-up efforts, expand health care to veterans and detect PFAS contamination at other sites across the country.