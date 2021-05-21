Livingston County man wins $1 million in lottery

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) -– A Livingston County man has turned $10 into $1 million after winning the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Mine instant game.



The man bought his winning ticket in Brighton at the BP, located at 3452 South Old US 23.



“I stopped at the BP to turn in some winning tickets and bought three $10 tickets,” said the 43-year-old player. “I won $80 on two tickets but didn’t win on the Ruby Mine game. I went back in the store, bought one Ruby Mine ticket and one $30 ticket.



“I scratched the ticket in the store and ran to the cashier when I saw the ‘1MIL’ symbol. I showed it to the clerk and said: ‘Is this what I think it is?’ We were both so excited! She scanned the ticket on her Lottery machine and confirmed it was a winner.”



The lucky player has claimed his prize from the Lottery headquarters and has chosen to remain anonymous.

He took his winnings as a one-time payment of about $634,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he said he plans to pay bills and buy a vacation home.



“I had just put in an application for a mortgage on a vacation property for my family. Calling the bank to let them know I would be paying cash was the best feeling,” the player said.



Players have won more than $47 million playing Ruby Mine, which launched in August 2020. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $48 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top-prizes, 25 $20,000 prizes, and 119 $2,000 prizes.



In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.