EPERNAY, France (CBS) – A long-lost painting by Fragonard sold for $9 million.

It was found in the possession of a family who had no idea it was work by the French master.

An auctioneer at a Canadian auction house said he was called to assess a family inheritance.

While he was there – a dust-covered painting hanging on the wall caught his eye.

The experts verified the painting was a philosopher reading by Fragonard and was passed down in the family for 200 years.