LAKE RESIA, Italy (CBS) – You can now see a famous church bell tower located in what used to be Lake Resia, Italy — for the first time in more than 70 years.

The remains of the village surrounding the tower are now visible because workers began to drain the lake in order to repair a nearby reservoir.

The lake is on what used to be where 160 homes and nearly 1,000 people lived but was flooded in 1950 to create a hydroelectric plant.