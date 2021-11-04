Magic Johnson sit’s down with Gayle King 30 years after his HIV diagnosis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Magic Johnson made his HIV diagnostic public on Nov. 7, 1991. It is now 30 years later and the NBA legend is sitting down with his wife and Gayle King to discuss it this morning at 8 a.m.

“If I was going to die, I was going to die being Earvin Johnson,” Johnson said.

Johnson is sitting down for an exclusive interview to describe what his life has been like since the diagnostic.

Johnson tweeted this yesterday: “Cookie and I are so excited to be on CBS This Morning with our good friend Gayle King tomorrow morning! Tune in at 8am EST/8am PST!”

You can watch the conversation this morning here on CBS Mornings.