SCOTTSDALE, Az. (CBS) – A 79-year-old Arizona golfer broke a world record and raised money for charity by hitting more than a thousand drives at least 200 yards inside a 35-yard grid.

Bob Kurtz accomplished the feat within 12 hours at the Topgolf driving range in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The record attempt raised money for “A New Leaf” which is a charity offering domestic violence, homelessness, behavioral health, and youth programs.