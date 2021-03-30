Man breaks Guinness World Record after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times in theaters

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (CBS) – A Florida man broke a Guinness World Record by seeing Avengers: Endgame in movie theaters nearly 200 times.

Romiro Alanis said he was inspired to break the record after learning that the record for the previous film – Avengers: Infinity War was 103 views.

Officials say, Alanis nearly doubled the record by watching endgame 191 times in just 90 days.

As part of the application process, he had to provide photos and ticket stubs to officials.

Alanis said that the most difficult part of the feat was giving up his social life and time with his family.