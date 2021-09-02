Man catches 890-pound sturgeon officials say was 100 years old

BRITISH COLUMBIA (CBS) – A retired NHL goalie reeled in an 11-foot, 6-inch sturgeon on a fishing trip that might be a new world record.

Pete Peeters – who played for 15 years – was fishing when he brought in the fish weighing about 890 pounds. He says he and his partners wrestled with it for nearly 30 minutes before getting it in the boat.

Wildlife officials estimate, that the sturgeon is more than 100 years old.

Peeters said that he is now submitting the documentation of the fish into the Guinness world records for verification.