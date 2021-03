HALLERNDORF, Bavaria (CBS) – Puzzle enthusiast Peter Schubert is now claiming he put together the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.

It contains more than 54,000 pieces and takes up around 190 square feet.

Schubert says he worked every day between four and five hours on the puzzle for more than two weeks to finish it.

There was a minor delay – because at the very end Schubert said he was missing a single piece, however, he was able to get a replacement and finish it.