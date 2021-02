CINCINNATI, Ohio (CBS) – Check this out…

An Ohio man is marking the Christian tradition of lent by giving up solid foods for 40 days and getting the majority of his sustenance from beer.

Del Hall of Cincinnati says, his lent diet includes only beer, water, black coffee, and herbal tea.

After a week on his new diet, he is down approximately seven pounds.

Hall says, he’s done this over the past two years and lost 40 to 50 pounds each time.