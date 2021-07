GATLINBURG, Tenn. (CBS) – A man from Tennessee captured video of an unusual situation that resulted after a bear became trapped inside of his car.

Joseph Deel posted a video to TikTok showing how he opened a door to his car and allowed a trapped bear to exit the vehicle.

As you hear in the video — Deel and his friends attempted to get the bear out of the car – and out of the area – by shouting at it.