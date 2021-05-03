Man plays violin to help him paraglide through the sky

TURKEY (CBS) – A Turkish musician, who was nervous about going paragliding for the first time, brought his violin along to distract himself from his fear and played a midair concert.

Fikret Eren and his friend, a professional paraglider, took to the skies for a tandem paragliding session.

After mentioning his fears, his friend suggested he find a way to think about something else while in the air.

With his first flight under his belt, the musician is now enrolled in a class to get his own paragliding license.