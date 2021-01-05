Man returns sword he stole from revolutionary war statue 40 years later

WESTFIELD, MA (WLNS) – A remorseful thief who took the sword from a statue of a revolutionary war hero in Massachusetts returned the sculpture’s blade to the city historical commission — with his apologies.

Cindy P. Gaylord – chair of the Westfield Historical Commission – said a man contacted Westfield city hall last month and explained how he was a student at Westfield State University in 1980 and ended up taking the bronze sword from the sculpture.

Officials say the man stated that the theft was a drunken mistake.